Packers-Falcons game moved to 8 p.m. Monday night

Packers-Falcons game moved to 8 p.m. Monday nightUpdated
Green Bay, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Green Bay Packers Monday night game against the Atlanta Falcons has been pushed back...again.
The team announced Monday afternoon they'll now be kicking off at 8:00 p.m.
The league had pushed back the start time after they rescheduled the Patriots-Chiefs game to earlier on Monday night.
That move originally pushed the Packers start time to 7:50. This move pushes it back ten more minutes.
Packers vs. Falcons will start at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.