Packers-Falcons game moved to 8 p.m. Monday night

Green Bay, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Green Bay Packers Monday night game against the Atlanta Falcons has been pushed back...again.

The team announced Monday afternoon they'll now be kicking off at 8:00 p.m.

The league had pushed back the start time after they rescheduled the Patriots-Chiefs game to earlier on Monday night.

That move originally pushed the Packers start time to 7:50. This move pushes it back ten more minutes.

Packers vs. Falcons will start at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.