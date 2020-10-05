One Last Chilly Morning. Warm Week Ahead.

This morning once again chilly with widespread frost. Temperatures in Marathon county once again below the freezing line, however, warm and sunny conditions this week will turn things around.

*Frost Advisory until 8 am for Menominee, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara Counties.

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, warmer but windy. Slight chance of showers far-north during the late afternoon and evening.

High: 60 Wind: SSW 15-20 Gusts: 25-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy and a bit breezy.

Low: 45 Wind: W 8-10 Gusts: up to 20

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer with a mild breeze. Chance of showers far-north during the late afternoon..

High: 65

Even though we were in the low 30s overnight, temperatures are going to warm up quite a bit today. We are forecast to hit 60 degrees and there will be plenty of sun. Despite the warm temperatures, it still may feel a bit cool as we will have a strong SSW wind bringing us speeds of 15-20 mph. Gusts today could be 30mph or more. Tonight will be much like the day, with breezy conditions and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures overnight sitting in the mid 40s.

Tuesday continues to warm up with a maximum temperature in the mid 60s. This will be the first time since our last warm up that temperatures are above average and there should be a fair bout of sun. While not nearly as windy as today, Tuesday will have a mild breeze and there is a chance of isolated showers to the far north in the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday wont be as warm as Tuesday, but will remain around average. Wednesday will once again be a bit breezy, however there will be plenty of sun on both days for a beautiful mid-week.

Finally, as we end the week, Friday-Saturday are looking wonderful. This weekend is around the time of the peak color change in North Central Wisconsin and there couldn't be a better week to view the foliage. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will all be partly cloudy and have a chance for a moderate breeze, however, temperatures will be extremely comfortable in the mid to upper 60s.

Overall, this will be one of the most beautiful fall weeks of the year, so make sure to get out and enjoy it.

Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 5-October 2020

On this day in weather history:

1786 - The famous "Pumpkin Flood" occurred on the Delaware and Susquehanna Rivers. Harrisburg PA reported a river stage of twenty-two feet. The heavy rains culminated a wet season. (David Ludlum)

1917 - The temperature at Sentinel, AZ, soared to 116 degrees to establish an October record for the nation. (The Weather Channel)