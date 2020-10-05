One injured in Lincoln Co. ATV crash

LINCOLN CO., Wis. (WAOW)— A 20-year-old woman from Sheboygan was injured this weekend during at ATV crash in Lincoln Co.

The crash occurred on a trail north of County Rd B near Ski Hill Rd.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the Town of Russell Fire Department removed her from the woods and was the transported by Tomahawk EMS to a nearby landing zone. She was then flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Police say the investigation showed that alcohol and speed were not factors, and the woman was wearing a helmet.