Obscure works by Chandler, Christie published this week

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of crime fiction’s most famous storytellers, Raymond Chandler and Agatha Christie, also knew how to get a laugh. Beyond such classics as “The Big Sleep” and “The Long Goodbye,” Chandler was able to poke fun at his own life. His rarely seen “Advice to an Employer” is a list of suggestions for how one can ruin the day for those stuck working for you. Christie’s sleuth Hercule Poirot enjoys an amusing holiday in the 1923 story “Christmas Adventure.” It’s only now being released in the U.S. Both pieces appear in the new issue of Strand Magazine.