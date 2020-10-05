Nice October weather but breezy

The warmer temperatures Monday afternoon were nice, but the gusty wind was not so nice. Overall the forecast will stay mild through the weekend but it will remain rather breezy at times. That is because we will have numerous weather systems moving across the Midwest that produce tight air pressure gradients. There is not a lot of rain in the forecast either through the period.

Monday night should bring some patchy clouds with lows in the mid 40s. Winds will be from the southwest around 10 mph becoming northwest later. Tuesday looks partly sunny and nice with highs around 67. There is a 30% chance of a few light showers in the northern part of our area in the afternoon and evening as the next cold front slides through. Winds will be from the west at 10-17 mph.

Wednesday should be partly cloudy, cooler, and breezy. The strongest winds may be in the morning. Lows will be around 48 with highs around 61 degrees. High pressure will settle overhead Thursday bringing lots of sunshine. Lows could tumble into the 30s with highs in the low 60s.

Gusty south to southwest winds will return Friday. This will pump in warmer air once again. Lows should be in the 40s with highs in the low 70s. The nice weather will stick around for the weekend. You can expect quite a bit of sunshine. Saturday looks quiet with highs in the low 70s. Sunday should be partly cloudy and breezy and a bit cooler as temperatures reach the mid 60s.

Monday also looks partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible late. Highs could reach the mid to upper 60s, still above normal.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 5-October 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1972 - Heavy rains, mostly the remnants of Tropical Storm Joanne, fell across much of Arizona. It was believed to be the first time in Arizona weather history that a tropical storm entered the state with its circulation still intact. The center was over Flagstaff early on the 7th. (3rd-7th) (The Weather Channel)

1987 - It was another day of scorching heat for the southwestern U.S. Afternoon highs of 102 degrees in Downtown San Francisco, and 104 degrees at Monterrey, established all-time records. The high of 101 degrees at San Jose was a record for October. Sacramento tied their record for October for the third time in the month, with a reading of 102 degrees. The high for the nation was 111 degrees at San Luis Obispo and Palm Springs. Twenty cities in the southeastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date, including Knoxville TN with a reading of 34 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)