Mosinee man makes initial appearance, faces several weapons charges

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— A Mosinee man that was on the run last week and considered armed a dangerous made his initial appearance in court Monday afternoon.

Authorities were looking for Joseph Unger last week after the Marathon County Swat Team and the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at the house he was staying at.

He was arrested over the weekend.

Unger is facing four counts of a possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession of short-barreled shotgun or rifle, one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, misdemeanor bail jumping, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on 10,000 dollar cash bond in the Marathon County Jail and will have his preliminary hearing later this month.