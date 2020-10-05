Mosinee Girls Volleyball Defeats Ashland

Mosinee, Wis. (WAOW) Continuing their strong start to the fall season, Mosinee girls varsity volleyball defeated Ashland at home Saturday afternoon; 25-17, 25-8, 25-15.

Moving Mosinee on to become 6-2 overall on the year. The team's talent is spread throughout, with multiple girls in double digit stats. Abbi Martin 10 kills

Saturday's Leaders:

Dannica Shupe 6 kills

Alexis Jonas 12 assists, 8 aces

Zoe Gburek 10 digs

Brooklyn Montgomery 10 assists

In a historical showing, Brooklyn Montgomery set Mosinee's career aces record at 245, with 3 aces on the day, breaking the schools record of 244 set by Janae Antosch (2015-18).