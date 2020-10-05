Mosinee Girls Volleyball Defeats Ashland

Mosinee Girls Volleyball Defeats AshlandNew
Mosinee, Wis. (WAOW) Continuing their strong start to the fall season, Mosinee girls varsity volleyball defeated Ashland at home Saturday afternoon; 25-17, 25-8, 25-15.
Moving Mosinee on to become 6-2 overall on the year. The team's talent is spread throughout, with multiple girls in double digit stats. Abbi Martin 10 kills
Saturday's Leaders:
Dannica Shupe 6 kills
Alexis Jonas 12 assists, 8 aces
Zoe Gburek 10 digs
Brooklyn Montgomery 10 assists
In a historical showing, Brooklyn Montgomery set Mosinee's career aces record at 245, with 3 aces on the day, breaking the schools record of 244 set by Janae Antosch (2015-18).