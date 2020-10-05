Liz Weston: Beware high-risk homes that drive up insurance

The price and availability of homeowners insurance may not be on your radar when you are shopping for a new home, but the cost of not knowing could be enormous. Things that may not be immediately apparent from touring a potential home — like the distance to the nearest fire station or whether structures were built to withstand hurricanes or earthquakes — can make a big difference in ownership costs. Your premium and your deductible could be high, and you might be forced to higher-cost, state-run risk pools if private insurers won’t cover you. Knowing how to look for hidden risks can help you keep costs under control.