Lithuanian FM self-isolates due after French leader’s visit

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius ha gone into isolation this week after having been in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus. That person was part of the French delegation during last week’s visit of President Emmanuel Macron’ of France’s to the Baltic country. The Baltic News Service said it was two members of the French Embassy who had had tested positive for the coronavirus and they were part of Macron’s delegation. The agency said Both also are self-isolating and the French Embassy in Vilnius has been closed for several days