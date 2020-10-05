Lincoln Co. continues to report excess speed citations
LINCOLN CO., Wis. (WAOW)— Lincoln Co. Sheriff's deputies say they are continuing to find and cite motorists that are "travelling well in excess" of posted speed limits.
The Sheriff's Office reports four different excess speed incidents throughout the previous week:
- On Monday, a Rothschild woman was cited for traveling 91 MPH in a 65 MPH zone on US Hwy 51 at County Rd Q. Police say she was also cited for driving on a suspended license
- On Tuesday, a Franklin woman was cited for traveling at 93 MPH on US Hwy 51 at County Rd. S.
- On Friday, an Ashland woman was cited for traveling at 128 MPH on US Hwy 51 at County Rd C north of Merrill. Police say she was also cited for driving on a revoked license and having an open intoxicant.
- On Sunday, a Wisconsin Rapids man was cited for traveling 94 MPH in a 55 MPH zone in the Town of Schley. Police say he was also cited for driving on a revoked license.