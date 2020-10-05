Lawyers: Trump can’t use job as a shield in defamation suit

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a woman who claims President Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room a quarter century ago say he can’t hurl insults at her and then replace himself with the government as the defendant in a defamation lawsuit. The lawyers for E. Jean Carroll told a judge in court papers Monday that nobody’s job description includes slandering women they’ve sexually assaulted. Yet, they wrote, the Justice Department last month tried to substitute the United States of America as the defendant rather than Trump. The move would force taxpayers to fund any payout. The lawyers say the defamation occurred in June 2019. Messages for comment were left with a lawyer for Trump and the Justice Department.