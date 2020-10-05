Huge questions for UK govt after virus cases triple in days

LONDON (AP) — The British government faced huge new questions over its coronavirus testing system after a big increase in the number of positive cases over the weekend following a technical glitch. The opposition Labour Party has asked the government why the cases were not tabulated when they should have been. Health Secretary Matt Hancock is make a statement to lawmakers later Monday. Public health officials revealed on Sunday that 15,841 cases weren’t tabulated from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2. While all of those who tested positive were informed of the results, authorities weren’t able to trace and notify the people they had come in contact with.