High court won’t take up ex-Kentucky clerk Kim Davis’ case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that allowed a lawsuit to move forward against a Kentucky clerk who was jailed in 2015 after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. The high court said Monday it would not take the case involving Kim Davis, the former clerk of Rowan County. Davis drew nationwide attention soon after the 2015 Supreme Court decision in which same-sex couples won the right to marry nationwide. Davis is a Christian who has a religious objection to same-sex marriage and she stopped issuing all marriage licenses. She is no longer the county’s clerk.