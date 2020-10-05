 Skip to Content

High court reinstates S. Carolina ballot witness requirement

New
7:53 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has reinstated a requirement that South Carolina residents voting by mail in November’s election get a witness to sign their ballots. Democrats had sought to have the requirement put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Republicans had defended it as deterring fraud. While the high court reinstated the requirement as a lawsuit over it proceeds, voters  have already started returning ballots. The court says that any ballots cast before the court’s action Monday evening “and received within two days of this order may not be rejected for failing to comply with the witness requirement.”

Associated Press

