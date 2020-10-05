Frost Advisory until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

