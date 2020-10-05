Fire Prevention Week goes virtual

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Sunday was the start of fire prevention week and with many departments usually making visits to schools, the educational part of the week had to go virtual due to COVID-19.

The theme for this year's fire prevention week is 'Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen'.

On average, cooking equipment causes 49% of all house fires in the U.S., 21% of fire deaths and 45% of injuries in those fires.

Typically the Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department would visit each kindergarten through sixth grade class, but this year they decided to put out an educational video talking about the danger of fires in the kitchen.

"Well kitchen fires remain the number one cause of house fires, Thanksgiving day being the highest day of the year and that's typically caused caused by clutter in the kitchen, grease fires, inattentive cooking," said Erik Jonas who is a relief lieutenant with the department.

The video can be seen here and more educational material can be found on the National Fire Protection Association website.

The Stevens Point Fire Department posted an educational video on their Facebook page as well.