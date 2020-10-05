Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden tours agriculture facilities ahead of election

Bancroft, Wis. (WAOW) -- Derrick Van Orden is challenging Democratic congressman Ron Kind for his seat as representative of the 3rd congressional district.

He said if elected, his career won't be "politics as usual."

"Well I'm running to represent the people of the third district of the state of Wisconsin, and I think we are sorely missing representation," Van Orden said.

A retired Navy SEAL, he now lives on a hobby farm in Hager City. He said this is what put agriculture on the list of issues he wants to address if elected.

Van Orden said he wants to help area farmers expand their reach to other parts of the world.

"If we can move our potatoes farther into the country of Mexico and open up that market for us which is what US MCA is designed to do, it's going to help our Wisconsin farmers. That's what I plan on doing," he said.

With agriculture as one of the largest industries in the third district, Van Orden said he wants to create policies that will reflect the values of people who live there.

"We in Wisconsin are hard working folks who are capable of competing across the global stage if we have a level playing field," he said.

He wants voters to know his career will be about serving the people.

"The job title I am running for is representative not 'your lordship'," he said.