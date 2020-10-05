Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance in finding missing woman

CLARK CO., Wis. (WAOW)— The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.

The Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call of a missing person on Sunday, October 4. Police say the complainants wanted to file a missing person reports for their daughter, 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon. They said Cassandra had moved in across the street recently and they hadn't her seen since Friday.

Upon investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the last time Cassandra was seen was Saturday around 3:45 am in the Unity area, when she left a friends house.

Police say Cassandra hasn't been home since or show up to work on Monday.

Cassandra drives a black 2015 Chevy Impala with a license plate of AHZ-2509.

Anyone with information on Cassandra's wherabouts should contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office at 715-743-3157.