By video, Eric Trump answers questions from NY investigators

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son Eric has answered questions from New York state investigators looking into his family’s business practices. The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed that the deposition by video took place as scheduled Monday. Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for Eric Trump. The deposition occurred as Trump’s father and stepmother battle the coronavirus. James is seeking information in a probe of whether the Trump Organization lied about the worth of its assets to secure loans or tax benefits.