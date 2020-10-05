Bluefin tuna in focus as Japan seeks boost to catch limits

MITO, Japan (AP) — Countries involved in managing bluefin tuna fisheries are set to face-off over a Japanese proposal to raise its catch quotas for the fish, highly prized for sushi and sashimi. Documents for an online meeting that began Tuesday show Japan, the biggest consumer of the fish, is seeking to raise its catch limits for both smaller and larger bluefin tuna. A slight improvement in the spawning population for the fish has raised confidence that it can recover from decades of overfishing. But conservation groups say the species remains at risk and that raising catches now could undo progress toward restoring stocks.