Athens School District temporarily moving to virtual learning

ATHENS, Wis. (WAOW) — The Athens School District is moving to virtual learning due to multiple COVID-19 cases within the district.

In an email, District Administrator Jeff Mastin says:

As of Friday, September 25, the School District of Athens had a total of 3 students and 1 staff member who had been quarantined and all returned safely back to school. However, during the week of September 28, we began to see an increased number of students and staff who needed to be quarantined. By Friday, October 2, we were up to 36 students and 9 staff who had been/were quarantined so far this year including 2 staff who tested positive for COVID-19. Over the weekend more staff (1 coach and 1 certified) tested positive for COVID-19 and each staff member had been in first level contact with 21 students (including some from parochial schools)/2 staff and 26 students/3 staff members, respectively. This brought our count to approximately 83 students and 14 staff for a total of 97 people affected. In addition, we have more staff and students being tested Monday, October 5 after showing symptoms, so our numbers could increase further.

The District says they are erring on the side of caution by moving to a temporary two-week virtual learning model, in order to allow everyone to stay safe an virus free, as well as taking the time to sanitize the schools.

They hope to return to in-person learning on Monday, October 19.