AT THE HALF: Packers lead the Falcons 20-3

Green Bay, Wis. (WAOW)-- At halftime of Monday Night Football, the Packers lead the Falcons 20-3.

Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 228 yards and three touchdowns, including two scores to tight end Robert Tonyan.

The Packers couldn't have asked for a better start to the game. The Falcons received the opening kickoff, but the Packers defense forced a quick three and out.

Aaron Rodgers and the offense took advantage, driving the length of the field, and scoring on a six-yard pass from Rodgers to a wide open Aaron Jones. That made it 7-0 Packers early.

After forcing another three and out, the Packers looked destined to go up 14-0 quickly. But Darrius Shepherd's third down catch was just short of the goalline, and Jamaal Williams was stuffed at the one on fourth down to cause a turnover on downs.

Atlanta answered with their first points of the night, a 22-yard field goal to make it a 7-3 Packers lead.

Rodgers led the Packers on another long, drive though. This time it was 75 yards, and this time it was capped off with a 19 yard score to Robert Tonyan. That made it 13-3 with 2:28 left to play in the first half, after Mason Crosby missed the extra point.

The Packers defense stood tall once again, sacking Matt Ryan on third down and forcing a punt to give the ball back to Rodgers with nearly two minutes left in the first half.

Rodgers found Malik Taylor for a critical fourth down conversion, then found Tonyan in the endzone the very next play to give the Packers the 20-3 lead.

Jamaal Williams led all Packers in receiving in the first half, catching six balls for 77 yards.