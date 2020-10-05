Aspirus CEO says COVID-19 “requires all of us to work together”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Aspirus Wausau Hospital says amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in the area their facilities, staff, and resources are strained.

Aspirus President and CEO, Matt Heywood said in a press conference Monday that, "We had about 10 patients throughout the system three weeks ago, and today we could have anywhere from about 60 to 80 patients throughout the system with COVID-19."

The increase of cases results in increased planning and preparation by the hospital, which may include changes in services.

"We do have a surge plan that allows us to scale into additional space with additional beds, we are able to increase bed capacity to care for the patients but that may mean that certain electives and non essential procedures may be delayed in order to free up those beds," continued Heywood.

With COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing, Heywood emphasizes that there are people needed to keep it running while risking their own health. "Our own staff are suffering their own challenges that everybody else is because they live and work in the communities -- we have a number of staff that have gotten sick and are out -- so we have to be cognizant that this is not purely a bed situation but also requires a lot from our staff as we have more and more patients."

Marshfield Clinic says challenges are being felt statewide and emphasize that every positive case is different.

Emergency physician William Melms told News 9, "every time someone gets COVID-19, it's a roll of the dice. We cannot predict who will have difficult course and who will have an easy course."

Health officials say it's not just the elderly who can become seriously ill.

"About 60% of the hospitalization are the age 65 or older, but that means 35% occur below the age of 60," Melms continued.



Aspirus' CEO closed todays presser with stating, "This is a community challenge, it requires all of us to work together to ensure that we can slow the spread."