Albania’s writer Ismail Kadare awarded Neustadt Prize

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Tirana says that Albanian novelist Ismail Kadare has been awarded the Neustadt International Prize for Literature. The announcement posted Monday on the embassy’s Facebook page said the Neustadt Prize and Festival, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is a celebration of international books and culture sponsored by World Literature Today and will be hosted online by the University of Oklahoma. The 84-year-old Kadare, a long-time nominee for the Nobel Literature Prize, has been well-known as a novelist and poet since the 1960s when Albania was governed by the communist regime. Most of Kadare’s about 80 novels, plays, screenplays, poetry, essays or story collections have been translated into different languages.