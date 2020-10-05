5 COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Wisconsin over weekend

(WAOW)— Five new deaths in relation to COVID-19 were reported across three Central Wisconsin counties over the past weekend.

Marathon Co. reported two new deaths since Friday, bringing the total deaths in the County up to 17. The county has had a total of 1,924 cases, 1,042 of those cases are considered recovered.

Portage Co. also reported two new deaths since Friday, bring the total deaths in the County up to 9. The county has had 1,702 total cases, 1,401 of those cases are considered recovered.

Wood Co. reported an additional death since Friday, bringing the total deaths in the County up to 7. The county has had 957 total cases, 793 cases are considered recovered.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a total of 134,359 cases, a total of 108,371 (80.7%) are considered recovered. A total of 1,381 have died of COVID-19 in the state.