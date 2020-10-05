4th grader sues school system over BB gun suspension

HARVEY, La. (AP) — The family of a Louisiana fourth-grader who was suspended after a teacher spotted a BB gun in his room during an online class session has filed a lawsuit against the public school system. The civil suit by the family of Ka’Mauri Harrison seeks monetary damages as well as a school system hearing into the decision to discipline the boy. Ka Mauri, who is Black, was suspended for six days last month. A school behavior report said the boy was in his virtual class when his brother tripped over a BB gun on the floor of their room. The report said Ka’Mauri picked up what appeared to be a full-sized rifle. A school system spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit.