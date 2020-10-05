2020 Watch: How long will Trump be quarantined?

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump spent the weekend in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, a stunning development that injected a new layer of chaos into an already turbulent 2020 contest just one month before Election Day. Never before has a first-term president suffered such a serious health setback so close to an election. Trump’s hospitalization has re-focused the election right where Democrat Joe Biden wants it: on Trump’s uneven leadership throughout the pandemic. Trump has struggled to manage the nation’s response to the health crisis for months. The bombshell development comes days after an ugly debate performance that already had Trump allies defensive. Things appear trending in Biden’s direction, but 29 days is plenty of time for another October surprise.