180 staff, students quarantined in Wausau School District because of COVID-19

Wausau (WAOW) -- The Wausau School District is reporting 180 people quarantined because of COVID-19.

The district is also reporting 31 people are positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 5.

In data found on the school districts website, six of the cases come from Wausau East/EEA and there are 75 people quarantined from those schools.

At Wausau West, there are 12 people who are positive for COVID-19 and 61 people are quarantined. G.D. Jones, Lincoln, Maine, John Marshall and Riverview elementary schools are also reporting COVID-19 cases. John Muir Middle School is reporting four cases with five people quarantined. You can find all of the data right here.