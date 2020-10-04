Willow Springs Gardens celebrates fall with Harvest Festival

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Sunday's festivities were steeped in tradition at Willow Springs Gardens' annual Harvest Festival.

"We are celebrating fall, with 2020 as crazy as it is," said Peggy Griffin, owner at Willow Springs Gardens.

Along with the festival, the gardens held a stick pony rodeo for the kids.

The day also featured some educational opportunities, as visitors got a first hand look at some old fashioned farming practices like binding corn, thrashing oats and bailing straw.

There's a tradition behind these practices, one that volunteer Jim Henaman said he wants to keep going.

"I know that if we would stop doing it, it would just end. So somebody has to keep it going," he said.

Henaman said it has become a fun tradition, one that has built strong bonds between fellow volunteers.

"The owners here, they made a playground for us people, and it's up to us to play in it," he said. "If we got done playing in it, I don't know what would happen."

With events like the stick pony rodeo, face painting, crafts and horse drawn wagon rides, there was something for everyone.

"I hope they get out some family time, create a new tradition with their family, create some memories, enjoy the outdoors and the wonderful fall day that has been given to us, and learn something today," Griffin said.