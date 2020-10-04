Trump’s doctor’s comments on symptoms, care spark confusion

For the second day in a row, the Navy commander in charge of President Donald Trump’s care left the world wondering: Just how sick is the president? Dr. Sean Conley is trained in emergency medicine, not infectious disease. He said Sunday that Trump is doing well enough that he might be sent back to the White House in another day — even as he announced the president was given a steroid drug that’s only recommended for the very sick. He also backtracked on whether the president has been given oxygen, confusing experts and raising questions about his credibility.