Toomey won’t run for U.S. Senate again, source says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania will not seek re-election in 2022, according to a person with direct knowledge of Toomey’s plans. Toomey will make the announcement Monday, the person said. Also, Toomey, a second-term Republican in a battleground state, will not run for governor in 2022, when the seat becomes open, said the person, who did not want to be named divulging information from private conversations before Toomey announces it publicly. Toomey’s office scheduled an announcement for 10 a.m. in Bethlehem, near Toomey’s home in suburban Allentown. Toomey’s Senate office spokesperson declined comment when asked whether Toomey will announce that he’s not running again.