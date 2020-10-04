Reports: Cineworld to shut UK theaters after Bond film delay

LONDON (AP) — U.K. media say cinema chain Cineworld will close all its U.K. venues after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in theaters’ schedules. The Sunday Times reported that Cineworld’s 128 theaters in the U.K. and Ireland will shut in the coming weeks, putting up to 5,500 people out of work. Cineworld did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Staff said they had not been informed or consulted about the closures. Producers said last week that the release of James Bond thriller “No Time to Die” is being pushed back from November until April 2021 because of the effect of the coronavirus pandemic. Other major studios have made similar decisions.