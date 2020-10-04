Mild, breezy, and mainly dry this week

It felt like winter throughout the area this morning, with lows ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s. Generally cloudy skies lingered through the afternoon far-north, with varying amounts of sunshine elsewhere. Mid afternoon temperature readings were in the low to mid 40s north low 50s far-south and southeast.

Tonight will be quiet but chilly. A Frost Advisory is in effect from 11 pm this evening until 8 am Monday for Menominee, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara Counties. Frost will be possible again tonight through the rest of the area, but no advisory will be issued as the growing season has ended.

The week ahead will be mainly dry, but much milder and with breezy winds at times. There will be a chance of showers later Tuesday afternoon and evening across the far-north.

Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. October 4, 2020

Historical Weather Events - WeatherForYou.com