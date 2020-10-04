Marathon County 4-H recognizes members in virtual ceremony

Marathon County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County 4-H Extension kicked off National 4-H Week by celebrating the achievements of its members.

The campaign invites people to show off their 4-H spirit on social media all week.

The pandemic has canceled most regular 4H events like the Wisconsin Valley Fair, but 4H was able to modify some of its events to go online, and create new ones as well.

"Our goal was to deliver the essential elements and provide a sense of community, even though they could not meet in person," said Kaitlyn Bernarde, 4-H Program Educator.

Members and volunteers were given the opportunity to talk about what 4H means to them throughout the virtual event.