Insider Q&A: Healthcare Ready director on disaster response

A small disaster preparedness and response group is serving as a hub for coordinating donations and shipments of medicines, protective gear and other supplies during disasters. Healthcare Ready was formed in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina. It’s funded by contributions from the associations for drug manufacturers, distributors, chain pharmacies and other companies. During the pandemic, it has been helping with shipments of protective equipment. And for areas affected by wildfires, it is working with pharmacies to ensure they have the medicines they need.