Frost Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to middle 30s will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE…Menominee, Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca
and Waushara Counties.
* WHEN…Through 8 AM CDT.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&