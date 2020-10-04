 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 3:14 am
2:58 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Waupaca

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to middle 30s will result in
frost formation.

* WHERE…Menominee, Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca
and Waushara Counties.

* WHEN…Through 8 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

waowweather

