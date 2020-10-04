 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

1:14 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Clark

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the upper 20s to middle 30s will result
in frost formation. Freezing temperatures were already occuring
in parts of central Wisconsin early this morning.

* WHERE…Southwest into central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa, and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

