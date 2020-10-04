Frost Advisory from SUN 11:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to middle 30s will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE…Menominee, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, southern

Marinette, southern Oconto, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Calumet

Kewaunee, and Manitowoc counties.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps to protect sensitive vegetation from the cold.

&&