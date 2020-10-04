Frost Advisory from SUN 11:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT
MONDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to middle 30s will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE…Menominee, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, southern
Marinette, southern Oconto, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Calumet
Kewaunee, and Manitowoc counties.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps to protect sensitive vegetation from the cold.
&&