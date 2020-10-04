Family of injured Pine Grove Cemetery worker reflects one year after shooting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— On the morning of October 3rd 2019 Henry West allegedly set a fire at his apartment in Schofield, then made his way over to the Pine Grove Cemetery where he used to work years before and shot three people.

Cemetery manager Patty Grimm died, bystander Rosemelia Short and cemetery worker Bill Buhse were hurt.

Buhse is still recovering from his injuries a year later.

News 9 has kept in communication with the Buhse family since the shooting, and his daughter Darcie Burtch has been by Buhse's side since that tragic day.

Burtch tells News 9 her dad has worked at the Pine Grove Cemetery for 20 years, and it was a job he loved.

"He loved the connection he had with people that were coming for such somber moments," Burtch said.

Little did Buhse know October 2, 2019 would be his last day working for a while.

Buhse was inside his garage at the cemetery getting ready to do his morning rounds when his daughter said he heard gun shots. A few seconds later, Henry West allegedly came inside and shot Bill multiple times, leaving him on the ground fighting for his life until paramedics arrived.

"We were told he was was shot multiple times and he was not going to make it through the night," Burtch said.

However, Buhse did make it through the night, but the nights that followed weren't easy.

Buhse was put in an induced coma for weeks.

"Everything in the world just stopped and you can't help but think how did this all happen," said Burtch.

Burtch never left her dad's side, she even went with him to Chicago as he was transferred to another facility.

"He kept looking at me like who is this girl that keeps sitting with me," Burtch said.

Buhse had to learn how to do everything again, from eating on his own, to learning how to take his first steps again.

"Watching him start to move his limbs and start to function on his own was amazing," Burtch said.

Though the pandemic has not made visiting her dad easy, Burtch still manages to FaceTime her dad whenever she can.

"I said 'dad I miss you so much' and my dad said 'I miss you so much more,' his brain is healing and is becoming dad again," Burtch said.

Burtch tells News9 her dad is expected to be home in the next six months.

As for West, he rejected a plea deal in connection to the shootings and he is expected to be back in court on October 28th.