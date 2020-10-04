After two straight collapses, Falcons face unbeaten Packers

The Green Bay Packers try to remain unbeaten as they host the winless Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. The Packers are the first team in NFL history to have at least 35 points and no turnovers in each of their first three games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Falcons are the first team ever to lose twice in a season after leading by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. They’ve done it in each of their last two games.