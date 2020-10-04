 Skip to Content

5 more dead, 58 hospitalized due to COVID-19 since yesterday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded five deaths to COVID-19 in the past day, and 58 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The state reported 8,950 new negative tests and 1,865 positive tests.

The five deaths has raised the total at 1,377 people (1.0 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 107,004 or 80.7 percent, are considered recovered.

Wisconsin hospitals currently are using 81 percent of their hospital beds overall. There currently are 692 COVID-19 patients with 200 of them in ICU.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

DateNew
deaths		New
hospitalizations		Total
deaths		Total
hosp.
Oct. 455813777646
Oct. 3198213727588
Oct. 259713537506
Oct. 12110913487409
Sept. 30279113277300
Sept. 29176713007209
Sept. 2824712837142
Sept. 2705412817095
Sept. 2677912817041
Sept. 2596512746962

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

