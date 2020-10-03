 Skip to Content

Tight security, many arrests for Ethiopian Irreecha festival

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo have celebrated the annual Thanksgiving festival of Irreecha amid tight security and a significantly smaller crowd due to political tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of people were arrested ahead of the festival, some accused by authorities of plotting terror attacks and a new wave of unrest. The festival usually attracts hundreds of thousands of people, but only a few thousand were allowed to attend this year. Multiple sources tell the AP that people travelling to the capital, Addis Ababa, from other regions were banned from entering the city.

Associated Press

