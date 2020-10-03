Senator Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

(WKOW) -- Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (R) has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to release from his communications director, Johnson spent 14 days in quarantine after learning he had been exposed to someone with COVID-19 on Sept. 14. He tested negative twice during that quarantine.

Johnson returned to Washington Sept. 29 and shortly after was exposed to an individual who has since tested positive

He was tested Friday and the test has since come back positive. According to his office, he's feeling healthy and not experiencing symptoms.

He plans to remain isolated until given an all-clear. The senator's office will go all-virtual for the immediate future. Most of the staff had already been working remotely.