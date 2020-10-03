Pink lights line Wausau for breast cancer awareness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — As October is breast cancer awareness month if you're driving through the city of Wausau you might see a reminder.

The lights lining the Scott St. bridge and the pedestrian bridge at WOW Family Entertainment Center are now, pink. The city is spreading awareness and honoring those who are fighting, survived, or lost their battle to breast cancer.

Sarah Sobiesczyk, a breast cancer survivor, hopes the lights around the city will remind men and women about the importance of self-exams and mammograms.

She says, "I was diagnosed after having a mammogram, 8 months later." News 9's Amanda Lojewski asked Sarah, "how would it make you feel if you knew that your idea of doing these lights saved someone's life?" Sarah said, "honestly that would be a win win, for me you know if I can make a difference in one persons life I've done something."

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg took the time during the awareness event Saturday evening to officially proclaim the month of October as breast cancer awareness month in the City of Wausau