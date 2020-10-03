New Caledonia archipelago votes on independence from France

NOUMEA, New Caledonia (AP) — Voters in the French archipelago of New Caledonia in the South Pacific are deciding whether they want independence from France. The referendum marks a milestone in a three-decade decolonization effort. More than 180,000 voters on Sunday are invited to answer the question : “Do you want New Caledonia to gain full sovereignty and become independent?” Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. and will close 10 hours later. Results are expected later Sunday. If voters choose independence, a transition period will immediately open so that the archipelago can get ready for its future status. Otherwise, New Caledonia will remain a French territory.