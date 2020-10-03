History on screen: East Germany through its filmmakers’ eyes

BERLIN (AP) — A new project is underway to digitize thousands of East German newsreels, documentaries and feature films, 30 years after Germany’s reunification. The movies that are being scanned, transcribed and posted online provide a look inside a country that no longer exists but was a critical part of the Cold War. Last year, a film producer who was born in East Germany 20 years before the Berlin Wall fell bought the company holding the license rights to East Germany’s film collection. In all, there are more than 12,000 films, including some 2,000 newsreels. That’s one for every week the German Democratic Republic existed.