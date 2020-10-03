Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin, northeast

Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&