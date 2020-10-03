Frost Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in
frost formation overnight. The frost is expected to be patchy
in the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas, where temperatures will
be a little milder.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Through 8 AM CDT.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
