Cool Finish to the Weekend but Seasonal Week Ahead

The past few days we have been on a cool spell with high temperatures around or less than 50 degrees. Sunday will be cool once again, but begins the rise in temperatures we will see this week as we head back to seasonal conditions.

** Frost Advisory Issued for Central and Southern Wisconsin until 8:00A.M.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Frost likely.

Low: 31 Wind: Calm/Light

Sunday: Partly Cloudy.

High: 51 Wind: NW ~ 5

A high pressure to our southwest will move into NE Iowa around 12:00 on Sunday. This high pressure will bring clearer conditions so we may finally be able to see the sun once again for the end of the weekend. Temperatures will however still be cool, sitting at around 51 degrees but wind speeds will be light.

Starting the work week on Monday we will have variable clouds with clear conditions to the south and periodically cloudy conditions to the north. Monday will also be breezy and there is a slim chance we could see a light shower, however it is unlikely. While still in the 50s, temperatures are looking to be much warmer, around 59 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny but that wont hinder the warmup too much. The high temperature will be in the lower to mid 60s and there is a chance for some scattered showers in the evening. Temperatures will dip a bit into Wednesday and Thursday but highs in the upper 50s wont feel terribly cool after the cooler weather we have been seeing. However, stronger winds and blustery conditions on Wednesday might drag the wind chill down a bit.

Next weekend is shaping up to be very nice, with temperatures on Friday returning to the mid 60s and Saturday in the 60s as well.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 3-October 2020

Today in weather history:

1841 - An October gale, the worst of record for Nantucket, MA, caught the Cap Cod fishing fleet at sea. Forty ships were driven ashore on Cape Cod, and 57 men perished from the town of Truro alone. Heavy snow fell inland, with 18 inches near Middletown, CT. (David Ludlum)

1912 - The longest dry spell of record in the U.S. commenced as Bagdad, CA, went 767 days without rain. (David Ludlum)